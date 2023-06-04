Surf Therapy and Mindfulness Event at SURFSET NYC

Through the public’s contributions RAD is able to help pediatric patients find the courage to take on treatment by way of learning to surf in an inclusive surfing community. Alongside the assistance from RAD’s dedicated volunteers, these athletes can feel encouragement and empowerment to overcome critical illnesses and mental health adversity. RAD wants to thank all of those that attended and their incredible event partners: La Roche Posay; ZenWTR; Bow Bridge Blooms; Change of Scenery; Fat Tire Beer; Mare Perpetua; Scott’s Protein Ball’s; Rind Cheese; Recoup Beverages; Upper East Side Tan; NYC Ferry; Piper Was Deodorant; Movement Vault; Onda Beauty; Hammies Shorts.

###