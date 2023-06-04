Debut Author Marsha H. Lupi’s “Private Clients” Thrills Readers at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 2, 2023

This is one of the best fiction novels I have read in a long time! This novel is a must read, and it will leave you wanting for more!!! Madalina T., Amazon Review.

Packed with fascinating characters, captivating relationships, and bone-chilling secrets, this novel will leave readers on the edge of their seats. Private Clients follows the story of Laura Barnett, a recent college grad who sets foot in the bustling streets of Manhattan to pursue her dream of fashion design. Navigating the unfamiliar city, Laura leans on the guidance of Tim Hansen, a charismatic realtor and Sandra Norris, her best friends aunt, who provide her with a temporary and comfortable sanctuary.

Laura finds herself settling into a luxurious apartment on the Upper West Side, beginning her studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She meets a dynamic and stunning woman who becomes her confidante and helps her through a series of unsettling incidents. Determined to uncover an unimaginable secret, she joins forces with her newfound friend, immersing herself in a shadowy hunt to uncover the truth.

Private Clients is a gripping page-turner that explores the depths of trust, loyalty, and survival. Author Marsha H. Lupi masterfully crafts a tale that will keep readers guessing until the final heart-stopping revelation. With each turn of the page, the intensity rises, keeping audiences hooked and yearning for more.

Private Clients by Marsha H. Lupi is available online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers.

Private Clients

Author | Marsha H. Lupi

Genre | Fiction, Mystery

Published Date | June 15, 2022

Publisher | BookBaby

Author Bio

Marsha H. Lupi has had a forty-year career in academia where she held faculty and administrative positions at Hunter College of the City, the University of New York, and the University of North Florida. She has published articles in professional journals and co-edited Special Women, Special Leaders, Special Educators, and the Challenge of Leadership (2005) with Suzanne M. Martin. Much of her inspiration comes from the diverse and talented groups of students she has taught and mentored as a professor.

Her first novel, Private Clients, was written during the early years of retirement and the dark days of COVID.

She is always excited to write creatively and is currently completing a manuscript of a second novel which follows the next steps on the lives of her two protagonists in Private Clients. Marsha lives in San Diego with her daughter, son-in-law, two granddaughters, and three cats bringing love and laughter into her life.