John F. Cariello’s “From Winemaking Tips to the Wine Esperienza” was Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

In winemaking, the process is to break down the sugars in the grapes or grape juice by incorporation of yeast.

John F. Cariellos From Winemaking Tips to the Wine Esperienza was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival was held at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, last April 22-23, 2023.

From Winemaking Tips to the Wine Esperienza is a guide for a beginner wine aficionado to wine hobby. This book provides information about how wine is processed or bottled at home. It offers a guide or procedure on the proper methods of creating and preserving wine. Readers will also know what types of bottles or fruits are suitable for winemaking.

Choosing the right type of grapes, pruning the vine, and harvesting are involved when it comes to traditional winemaking. Grapes grow on delicate vines that require close watch and protection from natural forces such as storms, strong winds, and sunlight.

To create the best-tasting wine, the winemaker should consider factors, such as the correct method of making the drink, the time of fermentation, the type of storage, temperature, and the storage area. The author suggests taking note of each process and writing down the specific dates and times to keep track of the fermentation process when making wine. Each step in the procedure may require a span of time before one can serve the drink at the dinner table.

The contents of the book are a life adventure as it provides complex yet comprehensive instructions to guide one to find the wine aficionado inside oneself. Life then becomes as delicate as the best-tasting wine as one experiences the beauty and hard work behind the hobby.

Wine enthusiasts, potential wine business owners, and curious readers can purchase a copy of From Winemaking Tips to the Wine Esperienza by John F. Cariello on Amazon.

Authors Biography

John F Cariello is an Engineer for many years and is a hobbyist in winemaking and has made wine for several years. The home techniques are easy to learn and the author has used his technical abilities to get a home winemaker started.