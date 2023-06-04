ReadersMagnet will Exhibit Dr. Ric Vandett’s Self-Help Book at the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 2, 2023

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit Dr. Ric Vandetts Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times at the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books. The event will occur on August 19, 2023, at 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110.

Many individuals struggle with lifes challenges when they dont have guidance on how to overcome them. It can lead to feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, and depression, which can hinder personal growth and happiness. Dr. Vandetts self-help book Hurdles is an insightful tool for readers feeling lost and defeated by their struggles.

The San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books gathers book enthusiasts, authors, booksellers, and businesses in San Diego who share a love for literature. Now in its seventh year, the festival features over 75 authors and welcomes people of all ages who are passionate about books. Hosted by the University of San Diego, the event offers interactive panel sessions, poetry readings, art and writing workshops, book fairs, and family-friendly activities, making it the perfect opportunity for literature lovers.

Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times is a collection of insightful analogies and observations from the authors experiences. It offers a guide to personal growth and happiness through analogies and references from books and movies, as well as sharing personal experiences, including both tragic and uplifting ones, that are thought-provoking. Dr. Vandett presents a practical approach to lifes challenges hoping that by sharing his insights and writings, he can inspire readers to find happiness and fulfillment.

Interested readers may order a copy of Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times by Dr. Ric Vandett on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Take advantage of the books display at the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books on August 19, 2023.

Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times

Author | Dr. Ric Vandett

Genre | Self-Help Book

Publisher | Hawes & Jenkins

Published date | January 17, 2023

Authors Bio

Dr. Ric Vandett retired 2009 from public education after serving three years as Superintendent of Hickory Public Schools, Hickory, NC. During his thirty-four-year education career, he taught high school English and coached football and basketball. As an administrator, he served as a middle school assistant principal, elementary school principal, Director of Instruction, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent of Schools.

He earned a BS in English and an MA in Public School Administration from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Ric also earned a Doctorate in Educational Administration from Columbia University in New York in 1998. He served as Director of the Southwest Education Alliance, a consortium of eleven school districts in southwest NC, retiring in 2017. Ric is a Certified Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church and has served St. Lukes UMC in Hickory, NC, as a Lay Leader. He is a Rotarian and served as chairperson on the board of Exodus Homes.

Ric is a Vietnam veteran serving with both the First Air Cavalry and the First Infantry Division in 1965 and 1966. He served as Chair of the Foothills Veterans Stand Down Committee for seven years and is on the board of the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans. Ric is married to the former Angela McCombs from Creedmoor, NC. They have four children, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.