P.D. Workman: a Legacy of 100 Captivating Books

USA Today Bestselling author, P.D. Workman is thrilled to announce the upcoming publication of Sanctuary in the Stream, A Parks Pat Mystery. With a writing style that captivates readers, Workman has become one of Canada’s most prolific authors, and this, her 100th book, marks a significant achievement in her illustrious career.

Workman’s books are known for their unique storytelling style, realistic details, deep characterization, and sensitive handling of serious social issues. She fearlessly tackles topics such as mental illness, addiction, homelessness, and human trafficking, evoking a range of emotions from readers.

Sanctuary in the Stream is the ninth book in Workman’s Parks Pat Mysteries series, a police procedural set in picturesque parks in and around Calgary, Alberta. Workman’s impressive body of work includes several other notable series, such as Auntie Clem’s Bakery cozy mysteries, Reg Rawlins Psychic Investigator paranormal mysteries, Zachary Goldman Mysteries (PI), Kenzie Kirsch Medical Thrillers, and award-winning YA series Between the Cracks and Tamara’s Teardrops.

With the publication of her 100th book, Workman once again demonstrates her exceptional talent for writing gripping, thought-provoking stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Whether it’s a cozy mystery or a darker, grittier thriller, her books are packed with page-turning prose and complex characters that readers can’t help but root for.

“I’m really excited to reach this milestone,” says Workman. “I have always loved writing. I feel compelled to write. When I see an injustice, I want to tell people about it and make them see it. The way I communicate those things is through story. I always say that I have the best readers. They are amazing. I’m so grateful for those who have bought my books, spread the word, and been my cheerleaders over the years.

Sanctuary in the Stream, A Parks Pat Mystery, is set to launch on June 16. Fans of P.D. Workman’s previous work won’t want to miss this newest addition to her impressive body of work. With her 100th book, Workman cements her place as one of Canada’s most prolific writers. (pdworkman.com/canada-prolific-authors/)

Accolades:

“Crime Writers of Canada salutes P.D. Workman (Alberta/NWT) on the publication of her 100th book, Sanctuary in the Stream, book 9 in the Parks Pat Mysteries series. P.D. Workman is a USA Today Bestselling author, winner of several awards from Library Services for Youth in Custody and the InD’tale Magazine’s Crowned Heart award. Her 100th book milestone is a remarkable achievement that deserves congratulations, and we look forward to seeing what she will achieve in the future.”

“P.D. Workman has published 100 books, won awards, given lectures and coached new authors. Her books have touched on mental illness, addiction and the darker side of life. She consistently develops new and exciting themes. Her stories are set in various realistic contexts, with characters and plots that are faithful and true. …Her writing is evidence of a broad and powerful imagination coupled with focus and discipline. Well done P.D., it is grand to know you.” – Andy Crooks, prominent Alberta lawyer and author of GEMS, Meditations on Addiction and Recovery

Quotes from readers:

“I am a big fan of mysteries whether they are Cozy or more hard core. Either way, you can’t go wrong with books by P.D. Workman. For cozies you have the Aunty Clem’s mysteries. If you want a bit of supernatural you can’t go wrong with Reg Rawlins Psychic Investigator. And my all time favorites are her more hard-core Zachary Goldman Private Investigator and Kenzie Kirsch Medical Thriller series. All of these series keep you reading from beginning to end waiting impatiently for the next book to come out.” – Kandy Thome

“P.D. Workman’s books are amazing. The characters in her books are realistic and the challenges they face could be something that yourself or someone you know, are going through or have been through. There is real medical challenges like mental illness and alcoholism. The characters are not perfect and some of their actions aren’t perfect but they are very likeable. When I finish a book, I am excited for the next one in the series. If you haven’t read any of this author’s books, what are you waiting for, you might just find your next favorite author.” – Wanda Siesicki

“P. D. Workman is one of few authors I have found with the ability to glide from one genre to another, seemingly effortlessly, while spinning truly captivating tales that are not only entertaining, but which plumb the depths of some very sensitive social issues. Her diverse array of characters are consistently interesting and engaging regardless of whether they are psychics, private investigators, bakers, or physicians. You will always be treated to an intriguing story with unexpected surprises, plenty of suspense, a bit of danger, and in some of her series, a splash of magic just for fun. With several series and 100 books to her name, you might worry that there will be nothing fresh offered to her readers but fear not, P. D. Workman never fails to deliver a unique story with a solid plot and a satisfying resolution to keep you coming back for more. – Kim Schup