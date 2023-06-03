Move Your Body to the Catchy Beats of MAGA HUNDRED’s Incredibly Fascinating Vibes of ‘SHOES’

Paterson, New Jersey Jun 2, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Being born in Spanish Town, St. Catherine Jamaica, Courtney Johnson, mostly known as MAGA HUNDRED, immigrated to Paterson, New Jersey, United States. Yet spending a great deal of time here, he has managed to offer some intriguing Jamaican influence numbers packed with highly prolific musical vibes. In one of the recent releases, ‘SHOES’, he has been extremely compelling as a vocal artist, as a composer, and also as a songwriter. The brilliant and catchy beat followed by his gravitating styles, makes the entire experience elevating. After witnessing various cultures and styles his works have become more gravitating and highly engaging for every music lover.

This New Jersey Dancehall Artist started his journey with songs that are high on musical vibes and intriguing in their narrative quotients. His incredible musical vibes will make any wallflower dance, the captivating music of these tracks is truly fascinating. Since he was 10 years old, his love for music has been growing until he decided to take this as his career and offer us some incredible numbers that enrich not just Dancehall artistry but also this world of music with better and more elaborative impressions. MAGA HUNDRED is now working on a solo project, which includes two of his recent releases ‘WITHOUT YOU’ and ‘UP AGAIN’.

Previously he has worked with Bobby Konders of Massive B sound, from Hot97, Dj Dillion, from d&j records, Less Pree music, hyper world music, and BankyHype from Roadblock Radio 90.1. And some of his best releases till this date are ‘Nah Give Up’, ‘Breeze’, ‘Maga Mothers Love’, ‘Look Pon Me/so Obnoxious’, ‘UP AGAIN (raw)’, ‘FOCUS’, ‘BODY LIKE A DOLLY’, ‘WITHOUT YOU (raw)’, and ‘NEW SPACE SHIP (raw). And his extravagant ‘SHOES’ is making its forever impression with its peppy tunes and catchy beats and hooks. Follow this incredible artist on SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Instagram, and get updated on his upcoming releases.

Check out to listen to this song ‘SHOES’ by MAGA HUNDRED:

https://soundcloud.com/user-119055022/maga-hundred-shoes

