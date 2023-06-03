Eminent Spine’s 3D Titanium Lumbar Interbody Fusion Systems, PLIF/TLIF/ALIF, Received US-FDA 510(k) Clearance as of May 15, 2023

Eminent Spine received 510(k) approval on the 3D Titanium Lumbar Interbody Fusion Systems (PLIF, TLIF and ALIF) as of May 15, 2023. Eminent Spine will showcase this system at the 23rd ISASS Annual Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The 3D Titanium Lumbar Interbody Fusion Systems are interverbal body fusion systems used in the spine to replace a collapsed, damaged or unstable disc. The 3D Lumbar Interbody Fusion Systems (PLIF, TLIF and ALIF) are compromised of various sizes and configurations to accommodate individual patient anatomy. The implants are offered as non-sterile.

