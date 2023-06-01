Cigniti Technologies Digital Engineering Services (DES) Appraised at CMMI® Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3

Cigniti Technologies Limited, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services company, has been appraised at CMMI® Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3 for its Digital Engineering Services. This significant milestone reinforces Cigniti’s commitment to excellence and sets new standard in the field of digital engineering.

The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) is an internationally recognized framework that assesses an organization’s maturity and capability in various process areas. The Level 3 appraisal showcases Cigniti’s establishment of robust and standardized processes for managing and delivering digital engineering services, ensuring consistent quality and efficiency in its offerings. This certification is in addition to the existing CMMI-SVC V2.0 Maturity Level 5 certification for Cigniti’s software testing services.

Acknowledging the achievement, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti, said, “We are happy to have achieved the CMMI Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3 appraisal for our Digital Engineering Services. This achievement is aligned with our mission to become a $1 Billion company. It lays a strong path to help increase the confidence of our customers in our ability to offer world-class digital engineering services on top of our existing market leading digital assurance services. We remain committed to leveraging our standardized processes and industry best practices to drive exceptional value for our clients and fuel our continued success. This is a firm step towards marching ahead in achieving our stated goals of growth and being a preferred partner of choice in helping customers accelerate their digital journeys.”

“This certification is a testament to our internal processes and reflects our dedication to meeting and exceeding client expectations. The CMMI Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3 certification benefits our clients by assuring them of our commitment to quality. It provides a more systematic, innovative, robust project management framework and risk-aware approach to project delivery. This certificate also serves as tangible proof of our competence to consistently deliver excellence, empowering our clients with the assurance that they are partnering with a trusted organization for their digital engineering requirements,” said Raghuram Krovvidy, Chief Delivery Officer, Cigniti Technologies.

Mr. Rajiv Shetye, the first SEI authorized lead assessor in India for the CMMI, performed the appraisal using the latest version of CMMI Development Model V2.0. The appraisal evaluated various aspects of Cigniti’s digital engineering services, including requirements management, planning, technical solution, risk & opportunity management, and quality assurance.