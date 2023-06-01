The 12th Edition of the much-anticipated Wardrobe Refresh Sale (WRS) on Amazon Fashion

Amazon Fashion announces the 12th edition of its much-anticipated shopping event, Wardrobe Refresh Sale with deals across a wide selection of the most loved fashion and beauty brands that will inspire you to revamp your wardrobe. With summer in full swing and monsoon just around the corner, it’s time to liven up your look with vibrant hues, flowy silhouettes, and breezy fashionable outfits. From summery dresses to trendy accessories and footwear, this is your one-stop destination for all things stylish. No matter what your plans are, we have you covered with the best in fashion and beauty selections across apparel, shoes, handbags, watches, jewelry, kids wear, beauty essentials, luxury beauty and much more. Customers can avail 50% to 80% off (T&C apply) on 4 lakhs+ styles during the 6-day shopping event that begins on Thursday, 1st June 2023 and goes on till Monday, 6th June 2023.

Choose from 1000+ top brands including Van Heusen, BIBA, Levi’s, U.S Polo Assn., Puma, Adidas, The Body Shop, Lakme, Loreal Paris, Forest Essentials, American Tourister amongst others. Additionally, customers can also avail free delivery on their first order and get 20% cashback* (T&C apply) and save extra up to 30% off on buying 2 or more products, and Prime members can additionally enjoy APay rewards worth INR 2,000 on shopping for INR 2,000* & above . Shoppers can make the most of these offers and get their hands on the season’s best trends.

When it comes to staying fashionable during the summer and preparing for the upcoming monsoon season, Amazon Fashion offers a wide range of options to enhance your style. From flowy sundresses, vibrant tops, flip-flops, and stylish sunglasses to keep you looking chic and comfortable by the pool or at the beach during the summers to fashionable raincoats, waterproof boots, and stylish water-resistant bags and accessories to stay dry while still maintaining your fashion-forward look. Discover a world of fashionable selections across trouser and suit sets, exquisite jewellery, bold lipsticks, colourful eye-shadow palettes, and men’s stylish t-shirts, shoes, and trendy watches, among many others. Here’s your chance to grab the best fashion and beauty essentials on offers that you don’t want to miss and remain HarPalFashionable.

Trendy Breezy Dresses – When it comes to summer and monsoon dresses for women, there are plenty of fashionable options to choose from. You can choose dresses with floral prints with vibrant colors and bold patterns that capture the essence of summer or go with a flowy maxi dress offering a comfortable and breezy style for the monsoon. From vibrant sundresses to elegant evening gowns, the array of breezy dresses ensures that women can look stylish and cool no matter the occasion.

Lymio Dresses for Women || Western Dresses for Women

Harpa Round Neck Printed Dresses

Miss Chase Women’s Maroon & Teal Boat Neck Sleeveless Self Design Lace Overlaid Maxi Dress

Feel breezy in a Cotton Suit – Cotton suits for women are a versatile and comfortable choice for various occasions. Made from natural and breathable cotton fabric, these suits offer a lightweight and soft feel against the skin, making them perfect for warm weather. Cotton suits can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making them suitable for both formal events and casual outings.

BIBA Women Salwar Kurta Dupatta

MEERA FAB Women’s Cotton Printed Blue Anarkali Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta Set

Vaamsi Women’s Poly Cotton Floral Printed Straight Kurta Pant with Dupatta

Tote Bags – A classic spacious yet stylish tote handbag is a must for every woman, as they are the best way to accentuate your style in no time. From chic browns to deep marrons style this autumn season with these trendy handbags.

Lavie Women’s Betula Medium Tote Bag

Lino Perros Women’s leatherette Tote Bag

Caprese womens ALEXANDRIA TOTE LARGE MAROON Faux Leather Tote bag

Bling it up – Elevate your attire into a perfectly styled look with an elegant jewellery that will add sparkle to all your important occasions. Your search for some quintessential jewellery options at affordable prices ends here.

Estele Designer Earings Collection for Women

Sukkhi Fashion Jewellery for Women

ZAVERI PEARLS CZ Stone-Studded Floral Openable Bracelet For Women

Prep your skin for the season – Prepping the skin for the summer and monsoon seasons is crucial to maintain a healthy and radiant complexion amidst changing weather conditions. From sunscreens to light moisturizers, you can ensure that your skin remains healthy, protected, and ready to face the challenges of the summer and monsoon seasons.

Forest Essentials SUN FLUID Tender Coconut Water with Turmeric & Basil Leaf SPF 50 | PA + +

Lakme Vitamin C+ Serum 30 ml

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion for Normal to Combination, Sensitive Skin

Color your lips in your favourite shade – Your search for new lipstick obsession is now over. Choose lipsticks from a wide selection from top brands that will dress up your lips in a richly pigmented, silky-smooth swipe and will give you full-coverage with a single glide.

Mamaearth Soft Matte Long Stay Lipsticks with Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E for 12 Hour Long Stay

Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick, Intense Colour, Moisturised Lips, Color Sensational Creamy Matte

RENEE Fab 5 5-in-1 Lipstick 7.5gm| Five Shades In One| Long Lasting, Matte Finish| Non Drying Formula with Intense Color Payoff

Keep it casual with t-shirt – There’s nothing like cotton polos to keep you cool this season. These versatile wardrobe staples come in a variety of colors, prints, and fabrics, allowing you to express your personal style. Whether paired with jeans for a laid-back weekend look or dressed up with chinos for a smart-casual ensemble, men’s t-shirts are the go-to choice for a relaxed yet fashionable vibe.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men’s Regular Fit Polo Shirts

Puma Men T-Shirt

Park Avenue Men’s Slim Fit T-Shirt

Shoes that fit all occasion – Complement your outfit with the right shoes that will complete your look effortlessly and make it appealing. Whether it is for a walk on a sunny day or for a run in the rain or just a casual outing with friends, find the best picks of shoes that will not just look great but are comfortable to wear.

Adidas Pureboost 22

Skechers Womens Skech-lite Pro – Lig Sneaker

Red Tape Grey Sports Shoes for Men’s- Lace-Up Shoes

Classic Watch – Keep things simple but sassy by accessorising with a luxe watch. Classic watches exude timeless elegance and sophistication. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these timepieces showcase refined design elements such as sleek dials, stainless steel cases, and genuine leather straps. Combining tradition with contemporary style, classic watches are an essential accessory for the discerning gentleman.

Casio Vintage Series Digital Grey Dial Men’s Watch

Titan Karishma Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch

TIMEX Analog White Men Watch

