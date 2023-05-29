Merino Industries To Set Up New Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat

The plant is expected to be operational by year 2017. “We are looking at a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 50 crore. It will be operational by 2017,” Vegit Managing Director Prakash Lohia told PTI.

On whether the company has finalised location for the plant, he said: “We are in talks with Gujarat Government officials. We are yet to finalise land for the new plant.”

