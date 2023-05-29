Entrepreneurs launch an innovative project to support the internationalization through Amazon

As the world’s largest marketplace, Amazon offers a wide range of opportunities for companies looking to expand their global presence. Mana focuses its efforts on automated data prospecting from over 13 global marketplaces, using it to develop digital sales optimization strategies. With a sharp focus on intensive present study, the company firmly positions itself on the premise of “We intensively study the present to develop services for our clients’ future,” as emphasized by founder Mrio Martins.

Mana Analytics has established strategic partnerships with several consulting companies in Portugal, aiming to provide comprehensive support in investments and financing for company internationalization. Currently, the company is incubated at Anje, in Porto, where it concentrates its daily efforts on making products highly competitive in various international markets.

“Providing brands with the necessary tools and strategies to succeed in Amazon’s international marketplaces is at the core of our mission,” says Mrio Martins, founder of Mana Analytics. “We are committed to empowering our clients to competitively showcase their products on a global scale, opening doors for the growth and prosperity of national products.”

Mana Analytics is excited about its initial success and continues to expand its knowledge in new digital formats for internationalization and digital sales strategies to meet the growing demand. The company is ready to support companies on their path to internationalization and reaching new markets.

