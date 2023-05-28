Historic Pilgrim Church to Host “An Afternoon of Blues with Pierre Lacocque and Mississippi Heat” June 25

As part of Pilgrim Congregational Church’s mission to support live music, the church will host Pierre Lacocque and Mississippi Heat at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 25 in the sanctuary of the historic church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park.

If you follow the blues, you know to expect to be taken on a journey both high and low with pure joy, some fury and a little heartbreak. Mississippi Heat is an American blues band based in Chicago. Formed in 1991, the band has toured in the United States, Canada, and Europe, with occasional performances in South America and North Africa. The band has 12 albums. Mississippi Heat’s recording ”Madeleine” was submitted for a Grammy award in 2022.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from eventbrite ($20) or at the door ($25).

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-afternoon-of-blues-with-pierre-lacocque-and-mississippi-heat-tickets-628235468197

Free parking is available in the church parking lot and in the village parking garage at Scoville Avenue and Lake Street. Public transit: Green Line El, Ridgeland stop.

Pilgrim Congregational Church is a member of the United Church of Christ. Pilgrim is an Open and Affirming church that will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2024 with activities throughout the year. Everyone is welcome to join their worship services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.pilgrimoakpark.org.