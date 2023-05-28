“Hook, Line, & Sinker”: An Exhibit by Chalda Maloff Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, Texas June-October 2023

Award-winning artist Chalda Maloff will unveil new works in the “Hook, Line, & Sinker” exhibit at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in June 2023. The exhibit will be on display in the Colony Park Gallery, across from gate 10 in the post-security ticketed section of the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

Maloff’s digital paintings are characterized by juxtaposition, transparencies, and spatial ambiguity. “In an airport setting,” says Maloff, “I understand that many viewers will have precious few moments to enjoy the artwork. Therefore, I have selected pieces with an immediate impact, a ‘hook,’ which will provide an aesthetic payoff at first glance. However, these pieces will reveal more of themselves with leisurely perusals.”

A long-time Austin resident, Maloff holds university degrees in Computer Science and Art History, and she has been active in the field of digital art for decades. Her tools are an electronic tablet, stylus, computer, art software, large-format art printer and archival pigment inks.

Taking inspiration from nature, the artist’s frequent topic is sea life. “I chose the fish as my subject for its positive associations across cultures and spiritual traditions. In Graeco-Roman mythology, the fish often symbolized sacred transformation. In Christianity, it is associated with faith and abundance. In Buddhism, it symbolizes happiness and freedom. With this exhibit I hope to provide a welcome antidote to the stress of travel.”

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is committed to highlighting the creativity of the region. Austin’s travel hub is one of the largest airports in terms of attractions and amenities offered.

Chalda Maloff is a contemporary artist and author whose artwork has been exhibited internationally. She has received awards from the Butler Institute of American Art, the Visual Arts Society of Texas and other arts institutions. Her artwork is held in several public collections. She employs the powerful aesthetic potential of the computer to create images that elicit sensuality, emotion, and spirituality.

Contact: Chalda Maloff / cmaloff@medium-s.com

512-771-5227