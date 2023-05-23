Hexagon to upgrade Balearic Islands 112 system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 23, 2023

112 Balearic Islands selected Hexagons Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division to upgrade emergency call-taking and dispatching for the Spanish archipelago, which includes the islands of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

The Balearic Islands, a pioneer in adopting 112 for emergency calls, will replace its 28-year-old system with HxGN OnCall Dispatch. OnCall Dispatch will provide a modern and resilient system for 112 call takers and dispatchers serving the regions 1.2 million residents and 16 million annual tourists. In 2022, 112 Balearic Islands received 700,000 calls and managed more than 129,000 incidents.

The system we currently use is from 1995, so it is totally obsolete, said Vicente Soria, director of 112 Balearic Islands. We needed to modernize it, taking into account the technological advances that have occurred in recent years, to provide a better service both to the citizens of the islands and to the tourists who visit us.

The Balearic Islands system joins Spains leading public safety agencies in using Hexagon technology, including 112 Andalusia, Madrids police department and Barcelonas police and fire departments.

Its an honor to upgrade one of Spains first 112 systems to HxGN OnCall Dispatch, said Maximilian Weber, senior vice president, EMEA, Hexagons Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. The efforts of 112 Balearic Islands to modernize its emergency call-taking and dispatching system with a more resilient, scalable solution can serve as a model for other agencies in Spain and Europe.

Hexagon partnered with a consortium formed by NTT DATA and Plexus Technologies to implement and maintain the new system.

