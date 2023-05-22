SinoMab Announces IND Application of SM17 for the Treatment of Asthma was Accepted by NMPA CDE

|
| Events:
|
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16 – 24 May
Virtual
|
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23 – 24 May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24 May
Bangkok, Thailand
|
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24 – 25 May
Malaysia
|
|
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24 – 25 May
Washington D.C.
|
InfoComm Asia 2023
24 – 26 May
Bangkok, Thailand
|
PowerUP Asia 2023
24 – 26 May
Virtual
|
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25 May
Virtual
|
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25 May
Virtual
|
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30 May
Virtual
|
ITC Asia
30 May –
1 June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
|
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6 June
London
|
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6 June
London
|
World AI Show
7 – 8 June
Dubai
|
|
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8 June
London
|
Strategic Human Resource Management
13 June
Virtual
|
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14 June
Makati, Philippines
|
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14 – 15 June
UAE
|
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15 – 16 June
New DelhI, INDIA
|
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15 – 16 June
Malaysia
|
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16 June
Manila, Philippines
|
BYTES 2023 – Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20 – 21 June
Singapore
|
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21 June
Munich, Germany
|
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22 June
Jakarta, Indonesia
|
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23 June
Mumbai, India
|
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28 – 29 June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
|
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3 – 7 July
Virtual
|
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6 July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
|
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6 July
Hong Kong
|
Power Purchase Agreement
11 – 18 July
Virtual
|
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12 – 13 July
Manila, Philippines
|
World Blockchain Summit
13 – 14 July
Singapore
|
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26 – 27 July
Jakarta, Indonesia
|
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27 July
Virtual
|
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2 August
Virtual
|
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2 August
Virtual
|
ESCON 2023
3 – 5 August
Singapore
|
T4 Banking Philippines
17 August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
|
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17 – 19 August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
|
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21 – 24 August
Virtual
|
Mastering Wind Power
22 – 23 August
Virtual
|
Asia EV Conference
24 August
Bangkok, Thailand
|
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29 August
Bangkok, Thailand
|
|
World CyberCon Middle East
30 August
|
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1 September
Virtual
|
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5 – 6 September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
|
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11 September
Virtual
|
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12 September
Virtual
|
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13 – 15 September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
|
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14 September
Madrid, Spain
|
Connected Britain
20 – 21 September
London, UK
|
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20 – 21 September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21 – 22 September
Singapore
|
Spikes Asia 2019
25 – 27 September
Singapore
|
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26 September
Manila, Philippines
|
CTS 2023
26 – 27 September
London, UK
|
London Climate Technology Show
26 – 27 September
London
|
HR Tech Festival 2020
29 – 30 September
Suntec, Singapore
|
Offshore Wind
2 October
Virtual
|
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3 – 4 October
Dubai, UAE
|
AI Asia Expo – Philippines 2023
10 – 11 October
Manila, Philippines
|
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11 October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
Big Data & AI World
11 – 12 October
Singapore
|
Cloud Expo Asia
11 – 12 October
Singapore
|
Cyber Security World
11 – 12 October
Singapore
|
Data Centre World Asia
11 – 12 October
Singapore
|
eCommerce Expo Asia
11 – 12 October
Singapore
|
Power Purchase Agreement
11 – 19 October
Virtual
|
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18 – 19 October
Bangkok, Thailand
|
Mastering Solar Power
23 October
Virtual
|
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24 – 25 October
Dubai, UAE
|
META Cinema Forum
24 – 25 October
Dubai, UAE
|
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25 October
Singapore
|
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26 October
Singapore
|
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26 October
Singapore
|
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1 – 3 November
Singapore
|
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6 – 9 November
Virtual
|
The MarTech Summit London
15 – 16 November
London
|
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21 – 22 November
Manila, Philippines
|
Total Telecom Congress
21 – 22 November
The RAI, Amsterdam
|
ASEAN Ceramics
28 – 30 November
Vietnam
|
London EV Show 2023
28 – 30 November
London
|
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29 – 30 November
Singapore
