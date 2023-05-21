Logistics Plus Announces New Office and Warehouse in Sydney, Australia

Long-time Logistics Plus employee Oxana Gilmanova is managing operations.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the official opening of a new office and warehouse in Sydney, Australia. As part of the Logistics Plus® network, LP Australia will provide air and ocean freight forwarding, warehousing and storage, project cargo logistics, customs clearance and trade compliance, IOR, and other 3PL/4PL supply chain solutions.

LP Australia is based in Sydney and is managed by Oxana Gilmanova. Oxana began her career with Logistics Plus in 2008, where she was the Branch Manager for LP Kazakhstan in the city of Almaty. She moved to Australia in 2016 to begin supporting various Logistics Plus projects in the region. Today, LP Australia is already providing logistics solutions to companies operating in oil and gas, chemicals, consumer products, high-tech, home delivery, and other industries.

“’Nothing is impossible’ and ‘Things happen for a reason’ are two of my favorite quotes,” said Oksana. “My life proves this a million times. Our office is growing, and we have a wonderful staff here helping manage operations and supporting our amazing customers.”

Learn more about LP Australia and other Logistics Plus global locations at logisticsplus.com/locations.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes dozens of offices and warehouses in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 45+ countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.