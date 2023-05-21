Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Acquires Greenleaf Turf Solutions

Central Turf and Irrigation Supply expands with additional locations in PA and DE

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply (CTIS), a leading North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape supplies, announces the acquisition of two Greenleaf Turf Solutions (GTS) locations; one in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware.

“The timing was just right for both companies,” said Anthony Luciano, Vice President of CTIS. “Greenleaf will help complement our Mid-Atlantic footprint by adding additional conveniences and resources to our existing client base and continuing our overall turf category goals for Central.”

GTS was founded in Newark, DE, in 2012 by David Greenleaf as a family-owned, independent landscape supply distributor. Central recognized the high value that David and his team have built over the years, and will continue to do business under the GTS brand, now as a division of CTIS, to ensure excellent ongoing customer service and business continuity.

“This was the perfect time to come together and provide cross-functional opportunities for our clients and employees,” said David Greenleaf. “Blending two companies whose culture and core values align so well opens a new horizon of products and services to the Pennsylvania and Delaware markets. There was an immediate unspoken level of comfort with the Luciano family and their passion for the green industry. I look forward to a future of growth together.”

Central continues its mission to be a steward to the green industry with its focus and commitment to the landscape professional through partnership, training, and support services. These two newly acquired locations will provide local green industry professionals with valuable resources for their business needs, while also continuing to maintain the important relationships built at the locations before the acquisition.

About Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is the largest family-owned and operated, multinational supplier of irrigation, landscape, agronomic, sustainable products, lighting, hardscape, and grounds care equipment—with 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1990, Central is a solution-focused partner for residential and commercial landscape professionals, offering the largest quantity of in-stock inventory in the green industry. For the contractor, by the contractor—Central provides professional and business development resources from large-scale design services and technical support lines to training and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.centraltis.com.