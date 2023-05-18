A Book Was Just Published to Keep LGBT Travels Safe in America

Did you recently overhear LGBT people in your circles talk about how nervous they are to be in certain parts of the country? Their worries are not unfounded. A gay rights group recently released a travel advisory for LGBT people traveling in the state of Florida.

Author Ossiana Tepfenhart has been feeling increasingly nervous about their ability to travel, and felt like it was time to do something about it. So, they wrote “The Rainbow Travel Book.”

The Rainbow Travel Book pulls on the legacy left by Victor Hugo Green’s “Green Book,” a guide that helped Black Americans find safe places to stay while traveling prior to the Civil Rights movement.

The guide acts as both a commentary on the state of American politics and as a guide to keeping safe while you travel. Part human rights book, part suggestion, The Rainbow Travel Book is an ongoing project of love for the community.

