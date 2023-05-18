Uniform Manufacturers Launches Plastic-Free Workwear

Sustainability is well and truly the talk of the town, and the fashion industry is taking note. This shift in perspective is bringing about some exciting new changes – namely, the advent of sustainable workwear entering the workplace! Companies are now making a conscious decision to create an environmentally friendly atmosphere via their zero-plastic supply chains. Not only that, but the uniforms are designed to be strong, long-lasting, and comfortable – providing an all-encompassing solution for a fairer workplace. Above all, this move towards sustainability by companies is a great way to build positive brand awareness while keeping employees satisfied.

Maximizing positive brand awareness can only be achieved by streamlining the production process of plastic workwear. Taking this initial step will pay off in the long run. To ensure that you create a sustainable uniform, it’s best to opt for a uniform manufacturer who utilizes fabrics such as organic cotton, wool, and linen, made from natural materials. Not only are these fabrics robust and recyclable, their production process also emits no waste.

The eradication of plastic from our everyday lives is no easy feat. While we could always do more to reduce our plastic consumption, recycling plastic bottles is a great way to replace synthetic materials and help save the environment. Ann Dowdeswell, Sales and Marketing Director of workwear supplier Jermyn Street Design stated, “With the awareness of sustainability, we are also following the practice of sustainable packaging. While shipping our products, we ensure to use recycled, reusable or compostable packaging.” In the end, non-plastic workwear is better for the planet, good for employees, and will ultimately lead to a brighter future.

About the company

For truly authentic and versatile uniforms crafted from superior quality fabrics, Uniform Manufacturers is the one-stop-shop for all your apparel needs. With their years of expertise and knowledge in the industry, they are the best uniform manufacturing company in India, offering a wide range of uniforms for workplaces and schools.