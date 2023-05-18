Sol Spirit Farm Wins Prestigious 2023 Emerald Cup Award for Regenerative Sun Grown Cannabis

Sol Spirit Farm, a leading regenerative cannabis farm, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement in winning the highly coveted 2023 Emerald Cup Award for its exceptional organically regeneratively sun grown cannabis. This recognition highlights the farm’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and exceptional quality in the cannabis industry.

The Emerald Cup Award, one of the most esteemed accolades in the cannabis community, is presented annually to businesses that demonstrate excellence in cultivation and product manufacturing and produce top-tier cannabis products. Sol Spirit Farm stood out among a competitive field of participants with its dedication to regenerative farming techniques and its commitment to crafting premium, sun grown cannabis and took First Place in 3rd Party Certified Sungrown Flower. Sol Spirit Farm is 3rd party beyond organic certified through Sun and Earth and DEM Pure certifications.

To obtain Dem Pure and Sun and Earth certifications, a farm must adhere to specific criteria. These certifications typically require the implementation of organic farming practices, avoidance of synthetic inputs, and the use of natural sunlight for cultivation. Farms should prioritize soil health and regeneration through techniques like composting and cover cropping, as well as focus on water conservation and responsible water management. Biodiversity preservation and ecosystem protection are also important. Compliance with certification standards, including thorough documentation and regular inspections, is essential.

“We are beyond thrilled to be recognized amidst such an incredible group of cultivators. The Emerald Cup awards are really in a class by themselves as far as cannabis competitions go and we are so grateful for the opportunity to show off what we have been nurturing here on the farm. We knew this was a special cultivar as soon as she hit her stride in the garden. Many thanks to Hendrx nursery and Prolific Coast Seeds for the genetics, and to all the shops and cannabis enthusiasts who support us. Regenerative farming could help us solve our current climate crisis and regenerative cannabis farming is an important part of that,” said Judi Nelson, Farmer and Co-Owner of Sol Spirit Farm.

“This award is for ‘third party certified’ flower and it is important for folks shopping for cannabis to know that they can look for the Sun And Earth certification or the DEM Pure certification to be sure they are buying beyond organic, carbon sequestering, regenerative cannabis when they see those seals,” said Walter Wood, Farmer, Co-Owner and Head Cultivator at Sol Spirit Farm.

Sol Spirit Farm has always prioritized regenerative practices to ensure their cannabis cultivation methods leave a positive impact on the environment. Their commitment to organic farming techniques and regenerative processes, such as companion planting, cover cropping, and soil regeneration, sets them apart in the industry. By harnessing the power of the sun and working harmoniously with nature, Sol Spirit Farm produces cannabis of exceptional quality, flavor, and potency.

The recognition from the Emerald Cup Award further solidifies Sol Spirit Farm’s reputation as a leader in sustainable cannabis cultivation. It showcases their dedication to the environment, the communities they serve, and the values they hold dear. Sol Spirit Farm continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the cannabis industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and responsible future.

As consumers become increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases, Sol Spirit Farm remains committed to providing ethically sun grown, organic cannabis products. By choosing Sol Spirit Farm, consumers can support a brand that is making a real difference in the industry and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Sol Spirit Farm:

Sol Spirit Farm is a leading regenerative cannabis farm committed to sustainable cultivation practices. Located in Willow Creek, California, Sol Spirit Farm employs organic farming techniques, harnessing the power of the sun to produce premium sun grown cannabis. With a dedication to regenerative processes, Sol Spirit Farm is focused on providing high-quality, environmentally responsible cannabis products to consumers. Their beyond organic cannabis can be found at dispensaries throughout California. Learn more about Sol Spirit Farm and their award-winning regenerative cannabis on their website at www.solspiritfarm.com.

Sol Spirit Farm hosts Sol Spirit Retreats, a cannabis bud and breakfast and cannabis Airbnb retreat, which invites guests to come stay on the farm and experience regenerative cannabis cultivation first hand at their farm in Willow Creek, California. Learn more about the Sol Spirit Farm bud and breakfast.