Music Industry Veteran Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks Releases Book on the Anatomy of the Music Industry

Los Angeles, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 15, 2023

Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks, a music industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, has released a new book titled The Anatomy of the Music Industry: How the Game Was & How the Game Has Changed. The book features insights and advice from over 30 industry experts who have worked at major labels such as CBS Records, Capitol Records, Billboard, and more.

In The Anatomy of the Music Industry, Dr. Westbrooks shares his knowledge of the music business, covering topics such as artist development, marketing, promotion, management, and more. The book provides an in-depth look at how the industry has evolved over the years, and what artists and professionals can do to succeed in todays digital age.

Readers will gain valuable insights into the inner workings of the music industry and learn from the experiences of industry experts such as Kedar Massenburg, Steve McKeever, and Steve Salem. Dr. Westbrooks extensive experience working with artists such as Sly and The Family Stone, Carlos Santana, and The Jackson 5, among others, make his insights invaluable to anyone looking to succeed in the music industry.

The Anatomy of the Music Industry is a must-read for anyone interested in music, whether they are artists, producers, promoters, marketers, managers, conductors, arrangers, educators, or fans. The book is available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Anatomy-Music-Industry-Game-Changed/dp/069250222X/

The Anatomy of the Music Industry: How the Game Was & How the Game Has Changed

Author: Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks

Publisher‏: Ascent Book Publishing (August 7, 2015)

Language‏: English

Paperback: 324 pages

ISBN-10‏: 069250222X

ISBN-13‏: 978-0692502228

About the Author

Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks is one of the first African Americans to work as a major label Music Executive. His impact in the music industry is undeniable. Dr. Westbrooks is recognized as a pioneer who paved the way for African American Music Executives of today.