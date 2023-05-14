Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale Of Cain Toyota and Cain BMW In North Canton, Ohio To Five Star Automotive Group

It was a hard decision for us to make, but we felt that the time was right for us to sell, stated David Cain, Dealer Principal for Cain Motors. Choosing Tim Lamb to represent us with this transaction was an easy decision and just felt right from our initial conversation all the way through closing, stated Brian Cain, Dealer Operator for Cain Motors. David continued with, We were committed to our customers and our staff who have been the cornerstone of our history since 1981; making Cain the oldest owned BMW and Toyota dealers in Ohio. We want to thank all of our employees, clients, and vendors as its been a pleasure working with you over the past 42 years.

Five Star Automotive Group is a family-owned company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, and Ohio and have been in business since 1986. The purchase of these two dealerships marks Five Star Automotives thirty-second rooftop location, their fifth dealership in Ohio, third Toyota dealership, second BMW dealership, and the eleventh dealership purchased from Tim Lamb Group.

In most recent years, the Toyota brand has become one of the most sought-after franchises in the industry, ranking first in Interbrands 2022 most valuable automotive brands. Toyota North Canton is the seventh Toyota dealership that the Tim Lamb Group has brokered in the past year.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com.

