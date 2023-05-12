Only a few new suites remain at The Shops at Old York Village following two more lease deals

Join the diverse mix of businesses in this charming, downtown mixed-use center in the heart of the award-winning Old York Village in Northern Burlington County

Few Retail Opportunities Remain

CHESTERFIELD, N.J. – May 11, 2023 – PRLog — The Shops at Old York Village is pleased to announce the signing of two new lease deals, bringing more businesses to this rapidly growing, architecturally charming, mixed-use destination. The first new tenant is a dentist office eager to provide convenient, quality dental care to the local community. The second new tenant is a dance studio, operated by an award-winning dancer who, as a youth, dreamed of operating a dance studio of her own. With only a few suites left for lease, this center provides a unique opportunity for retailers and business owners looking to tap into the region’s thriving market and dense households.

“We are thrilled to see The Shops at Old York Village taking shape with new and inspired business owners,” said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. “The dentist office and dance studio complement the diverse mix of retailers and services that have already made this center their home. We are confident that they will be assets not only to the local community in Chesterfield but the surrounding areas as well.”

The Shops at Old York Village is a distinctive lifestyle center that offers a range of uses in a charming, historic setting. Other businesses that have opened at the center include STEM Academy for Kids, Mikey Bagels and Gervasio’s Italian Family Restaurant. Fundaes Arcade and Ice Cream also celebrated its grand opening earlier this year and has been embraced by kids and parents alike. The center’s status as the only significant commercial center in town along with its visual appeal and ample parking make it a standout destination in the community.

With only a few suites left for lease, now is the time to take advantage of the many opportunities available at The Shops at Old York Village. Whether you’re a retailer looking to expand your business or a business owner looking to tap into the region’s thriving and underserved market, The Shops at Old York Village offers an unbeatable opportunity to reach a wide audience and grow your business. To learn more, call exclusive broker Patrick Dintrone of Fennelly Associates at (609) 520-0061.

Renaissance Properties