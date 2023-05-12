Burning Soul Collective Launches The Soul Writer Podcast

Burning Soul Collective is excited to announce the launch of their highly anticipated podcast, The Soul Writer Podcast, hosted by Lauren Eckhardt, on May 10, 2023.

The Soul Writer Podcast is a must-listen for aspiring and established writers. The first season of this podcast will have 19 episodes, with a new episode released each Monday. The guests in season one are all members of Burning Soul Collective who have either published their book, gone through writing programs, or received book coaching or editing services with the company.

Lauren Eckhardt, the host of The Soul Writer Podcast, is an award-winning and bestselling author. She is also a seasoned book coach, making her the perfect guide for listeners interested in enhancing their writing skills. I am ecstatic to launch this podcast as a way to provide a supportive and inspiring space for new and seasoned writers. As an author myself, I love hearing from other fellow authors and learning about their writing journeys. Thats why I created a podcast that creates space for that! said Lauren Eckhardt.

The podcast features a hybrid format some episodes are interviews with authors, while others feature Lauren’s expert insights into various writer-related topics. Listeners can expect to hear fun, casual, meaningful, and insightful conversations between Lauren and her guests. They will discuss what it was like to share their stories and how their books help them to amplify their voices. Lauren also dives deep into the topics brought up during interviews and provides coaching and guidance to listeners on their author journey.

The Soul Writer Podcast is a valuable addition to the Burning Soul Collective company, offering inspiration and motivation to those who tune in weekly. The podcasts first season will be available on all major streaming platforms.

To support The Soul Writer Podcast or to tune into weekly episodes, please visit https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesoulwriter/

About Burning Soul Collective

Burning Soul Collective is dedicated to serving authors sharing powerful stories. Founded in April 2020 by Lauren Eckhardt, Burning Soul Collective helps new writers and career authors alike write, publish, and promote their book using our unique framework, a deeply introspective and creative journey through reflection, planning, creation, and impact to bring books to life. To learn more, visit www.burningsoulcollective.com.

CONTACT:

Burning Soul Collective

Caitlin Ritter

Public Relations Intern

Team ( @ ) BurningSoulPress dot com

