Sarah R. LaFreniere, Partner, Hausfeld to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s The Impact of Recent Class Certification Decisions in Antitrust Litigation

About Sarah R. LaFreniere

Sarahs practice focuses on complex litigation including antitrust, financial services, and commercial disputes.

Sarah LaFreniere is a partner at the law firm Hausfeld LLP, where she works out of their Washington D.C. office. Sarahs practice is focused on complex litigation, primarily antitrust and commercial disputes. She has particular expertise in claims under Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, where she represents nascent and small businesses in their claims against alleged monopolists, including most recently, against Meta Platforms, Inc. Sarahs practice brings her to the forefront of e-discovery where she has been at the helm of some of the most hard-fought discovery disputes on behalf of direct purchasers in antitrust class actions. Her tenacious but pragmatic approach to dispute resolution has earned her respect from counsel on both sides of the v. Sarahs experience spans a wide range of complex litigation, and her efforts have helped clients recover more than $2.3 billion in settlements.

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld successfully resolves disputes for its clients, driven by its bold approach and pioneering experience.

We bring a visionary approach to resolving claims, whether that is for a single client or a group working collectively. As a leader in pioneering legal actions for damages, we innovate by pushing further, we tenaciously focus on results, and we achieve pragmatic conclusions.

We have achieved some of the largest landmark settlements and judgments in our areas of practice, often after hard-fought litigation against the biggest names in the legal market.

Socially minded and a champion for the best corporate governance, our lawyers are at the forefront of the legal profession in improving access to justice for both individuals and businesses.

That makes for a profoundly different law firm.

Event Summary

Over the past three years, leaders of US antitrust agencies have been driving antitrust enforcement into the public consciousness. While fewer antitrust actions were filed in 2022, of the number of private antitrust class actions growing out of criminal and civil investigations conducted by the two agencies is likely to increase over the next few years. It may also reshape the way courts view these private antitrust class actions, and whether they are more likely to deny motions to dismiss and to more inclined to grant class certification is up for debate. The potential damages in many of these cases run into the hundreds of millions, some a billion dollars or more.

To help you and your clients understand where we are and stay ahead of the curve, this webinar will examine recent decisions in antitrust class actions, such as the Ninth Circuits en banc decision last fall granting class certification in Olean Wholesalers v. Bumblebee. The speakers will identify key issues and emerging trends and will suggest strategies for addressing them.

Join a panel of experienced antitrust lawyers and economists for a lively discussion reflecting both plaintiff and defendant points of view.

Key topics include:

What lessons to take away from the Ninth Circuit decision in Olean Wholesalers

How courts are now treating the use of regression models to prove classwide impact

How to use Daubert motions effectively on class certification

Emerging issues on the scope of discovery in antitrust class actions

