Hong Kong – CE leads delegation to begin visit programme in Chongqing (with photos/video)

CE leads delegation to begin visit programme in Chongqing (with photos/video) *****************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, arrived in Chongqing today (May 10) with his delegation and began a three-day visit to the city.

Members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government delegation include the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; and the Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Clement Woo.

Upon arrival in Chongqing in the afternoon, Mr Lee and the delegation visited the Chongqing International Finance Square (Chongqing IFS), a development project with investment from Hong Kong enterprises, to learn more about the development of Hong Kong enterprises in Chongqing. Opened in 2017, the Chongqing IFS is the largest integrated development project in the financial centre of the Liangjiang New Area. Noting that Hong Kong is Chongqing’s largest source of external investment with diversified business portfolios of more than 3 400 Hong Kong investment projects, Mr Lee said he was pleased to learn that Hong Kong enterprises are actively unleashing their creativity to support the development of Chongqing as an international consumption centre.

In the evening, Mr Lee met and exchanged views with Hong Kong people and representatives of Hong Kong enterprises in Chongqing under the arrangement by the Chongqing Liaison Unit of the HKSAR Government. Mr Lee thanked Hong Kong enterprises for their active participation in Chongqing’s development, which has paved the way for co-operation between the two places. With the establishment of a Hong Kong-Chongqing co-operation mechanism, he expressed his hope that Hong Kong enterprises and youths could fully leverage on the new opportunities brought by the co-operation between the two cities, with a view to promoting economic, trade and cultural exchanges, telling good stories of Hong Kong, and opening a new chapter for business and talent exchanges between the two places.

Mr Lee will continue his visit in Chongqing and attend the High-Level Meeting cum First Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Chongqing Co-operation Conference tomorrow (May 11).