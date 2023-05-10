Tickets for Biennale Teatro 2023 now on sale

The tickets may be purchased online and, during the Festival, starting one hour before performance time at the dedicated ticket points.

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

BIENNALE TEATRO 2023

Tickets are now on sale for all the events of the51stInternational Theatre Festival (15 June -1 July)ofLa Biennale di Venezia.

The tickets and passesmay be purchased in advance onlineatwww.labiennale.org/en/theatre/2023/information#tickets. They will also be available for purchase during the Festival at Ca Giustinian (10 am -5 pm), at the infopoints of the Biennale Architettura at the Giardini and the Arsenale (during the opening hours of the Architecture Exhibition) and starting one hour before the beginning of the show at the dedicated ticket office in the Arsenale.

The specialoffersinclude:

The combined Biennale Architettura/Biennale Teatro ticket, which in addition to admission to the 18 th International Architecture Exhibition offers the choice of one show of the 51 st International Theatre Festival for the price of 35 euro (instead of 50)

ticket, which in addition to admission to the 18 International Architecture Exhibition offers the choice of one show of the for the price of Thepass for 3 shows(at the Teatro alle Tese and the Teatro Piccolo Arsenale) for the price of60 euro (instead of 75)

The third edition directed byStefano Ricci and Gianni Forte (ricci/forte)will be inaugurated onThursday June 15thwithNaturae,the play by the Golden Lion for Lifetime AchievementArmando Punzo(at 8 pm), and will continue in the theatres and outdoor spaces of Venice, Mestre and Marghera throughSaturday July 1st.

Over the span of seventeen days, it will feature a succession of protagonists of contemporary theatre, from leading lights to new talents. The Italian premieres will include:The Land of Nod(Het land Nod)by the Flemish company awarded the Silver LionFC Bergman;We who Lived our Lives Over(Vi Som Fick Leva Om Vara Liv)by the Swedish playwright and directorMattias Andersson, winner of the Ibsen Award in 2007;Anima,the outdoor performance by the French duo formed by artistNomie Goudaland directorMalle Posy;Milkby the directorBashar Murkusand hisKashabi Ensemble, the independent Palestinian theatre based in Haifa, Israel; and finallyOn dying(Versuch ber das Sterben)and Hamlet by the author and director of Ukrainian-French-Jewish originBoris Nikitin.

They will be joined by the new generations of Italian theatre:Giacomo Graffonithe author ofVeronica, the world premiere of which will be directed byFederica Rosellini, the two-time winner of the Ubu prize;Tolja Djokovic, author ofEn Abyme, another world premiere, directed byFabiana Iacozilliwho has made her mark in theatre with productions distinguished by their powerful visual impact;Valerio Leoni, winner of the Biennale College Directors Under 35 call, who in Venice will presentCuspidi. As well as: the winners of the Biennale College Dramaturgy call:Carolina BalucaniandStefano Fortin, respectively on stage with themise en lectureofAddormentatedirected byFabrizio ArcuriandCenereunder the direction ofGiorgina Pi; and the performersMorana NovoselandGaetano Palermo, selected from the Biennale College Site-specific Performance call, who will respectively presentFluid HorizonsandSwan(free admission). And finally, great artists such asRomeo CastellucciandTiago Rodriguez, or the most popular of companies, such asEl Conde de Torrefiel.