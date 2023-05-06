1 International Bestselling Author LaDwina Flegeance releases her book

HOUSTON, TX Author LaDwina Flegeance joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, She’s Bearing All Fruits: One Housewife’s Journey to Find an Abundant Life Through Love, Self-Empowerment, and Faith, which was released Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by Amazon.com the nations #1 place to buy books.

Im confident her story will relate to women of all ages. You will be inspired to live your life purposefully without any regrets.

If you dont like the harvest you are reaping, check the seeds you are sowing.

Harvest season is HERE for you to enjoy a fruitful life. Dont deprive yourself of living the purposeful life God has called for you. To walk out of the land of drought into the land of fruitfulness, you must be willing to dig deep within to find that seed of possibility and turn it into a reality.

Join author LaDwina Flegeance on her courageous walk of faith from being a stay-at-home housewife to becoming an educator, a small business owner, and an advocate for womens success. Inspired by many empowerment stories led by different women of the Bible, Shes Bearing All Fruitsis a book about the self-awareness journey to discover the life you were meant to live. It will initiate reflections on life decisions and career paths and help you create a road map for your journey and how your life impacts others around you. You will become a seed sower that will produce a life of fruitfulness that will be passed down to the next generation.

LaDwinas journey has opened doors for many women in her community to conquer greatness, and now she is ready to share it with the rest of the world. Shes Bearing All Fruitsis essential to living a fruitful life of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

LaDwina Flegeance is an Educator and Entrepreneur who has served in her community for the past two decades. She received her Master’s in Educational Leadership at Lamar University & Bachelor of Science from McNeese State University and attended Dallas Theological Seminary. She is deeply invested in her churchs community, facilitating several outreach programs, and having served in childrens ministry for several years. LaDwina is a huge advocate for public education and has served on numerous committees within her school districts.

LaDwina is the CEO of the Flegeance Insurance Agency, an agency that educates and advises its clients on the wealth of their securities. She is also the founder of Fruits of HER Labor, a non-profit organization for women seeking opportunities to create their businesses.

Being an inspiring motivator to others, LaDwina also loves hosting gatherings at her home for family and friends. She enjoys dancing, cooking, and spending quality time on her patio.

