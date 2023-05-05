Mango Presentation Maker Enables Users to Create Cinematic Presentations

Creating captivating animated presentation videos to convey messages to the audience for business or personal use is less daunting and more enjoyable with the launch of Mango Presentation Maker.

The powerful animation video maker Mango Animate has unveiled a professional animated presentation maker named Mango Presentation Maker (Mango PM). Mango PM is jampacked with innovative features to help users create engaging presentation videos effortlessly. It is also easy for users with zero design knowledge as well as experts. Pitching new ideas and business proposals to hook clients with aesthetic and vivid presentation videos doubles the possibility of connecting and winning over the client.

Users can easily customize, edit, and export presentations using this presentation maker, which helps simplify making high-quality presentation videos. Traditional presentations are rather dull and lack interactivity, but Mango PM allows users to enhance their presentation engagement with its dynamic 2D and 3D background feature. Zooming, rotating, and panning animation effects incorporated in the presentation assist the audience in comprehending the story well.

Mango PM provides over 500 pre-designed templates to readily assist users in crafting presentation videos for different industries without starting from scratch. Plus, this presentation maker enables users to have a seamless and intriguing experience by developing presentation videos that are more inviting and interactive to viewers. They can add “Interact” effects to their projects for the robust execution of presentation videos.

Designing illustrative presentation videos to express ideas and strategies effectively is easy with Mango Presentation Maker. It features an extensive library of objects such as vector icons, stickers, SWFs, charts, shapes, and scientific symbols to emphasize vital aspects to deliver the presentation professionally. The ability to record voiceovers and insert audio recordings, images, and videos also helps take the content to the next level.

Furthermore, an interesting resource of Mango PM is the availability of ready-to-use animated characters from different walks of life. Users can customize the animated characters to tailor audience needs by varying their positions, poses, and sizes. Mango PM brings more clarity by allowing users to use text blocks and speech bubbles to hook attention and increase readability.

“Our presentation maker enables users to promote products and persuade the audience professionally,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

