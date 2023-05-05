Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC): The Ultimate Venue for Any Event

With the world rapidly returning to normalcy after years of pandemic uncertainty, it’s time to for event planning to resume with enthusiasm and flair. The Miami Airport Convention Center (the MACC) is ready to host a wide range of events, from corporate gatherings to trade shows and exhibitions. Located in the heart of Miami, the MACC offers a seamless blend of state-of-the-art facilities, unmatched accessibility, and the vibrant spirit of the city itself.

The Miami Airport Convention Center boasts 172,000 square feet of flexible event space, including a 29,000-square-foot ballroom, meeting rooms, and exhibition halls. Its versatile layout is designed to accommodate a diverse range of functions, from intimate gatherings to large-scale conventions. The MACC’s expert team works tirelessly to ensure every event is a resounding success, providing personalized support, advanced technology, and world-class catering services.

Conveniently located just minutes from the Miami International Airport, the MACC ensures hassle-free travel for attendees from around the globe. With a variety of transportation options available, guests can easily access Miami’s renowned beaches, shopping districts, and vibrant nightlife, making it the perfect destination for both business and leisure travelers.

One of the many highlights of the MACC is the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, which offers 334 guest rooms and suites. This hotel provides a luxurious and comfortable stay for event attendees, with top-tier amenities and an exceptional level of service. For those looking to explore Miami’s rich cultural scene, the MACC is located just minutes away from the city’s most popular attractions. Discover the lively arts district of Wynwood, visit the world-famous Miami Beach, or experience the immersive diverse culinary scene that the city has to offer.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make any event truly unforgettable. Visit macc.com to learn more about the exceptional facilities and services, and let the MACC team of dedicated professionals assist with creating a memorable experience for all attendees. Experience the magic of Miami at the Miami Airport Convention Center – where world-class events come to life.

