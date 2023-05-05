Mango Animate Brings an Animation Maker for Users to Make Animation Videos

Mango Animate offers an easy-to-use animation maker for global content creators to produce free animation video content that boosts sales and builds brand persona.

Mango Animation Maker (Mango AM) is a powerful and revolutionary software product of Mango Animate for animators. Animation videos are in high demand among marketers to narrate brand stories energetically, leading to a quick call to action. Mango AM allows users to dive into the world of animation. This animation video maker is user-friendly with the ability for infinite customization of eye-catching animation videos.

Mango AM has helped streamline the animation video-making process by giving users access to unlimited features. This animation maker has given users access to a massive library of media objects to create engaging animated videos for social media and business websites. Users can enrich their videos by incorporating symbols, shapes, charts, SWFs, effects, and animation widgets. Creating animation videos is less daunting, thanks to prebuilt templates related to various industries from Mango AM.

The animation maker enables users to customize the content to develop high-quality animation videos that result in successful business sales pitches. For instance, over 40 different types of animated characters are also available for users to generate audience-orientated video content. Users are given animated characters like the teacher, doctor, customer, worker, and businessman to liven up persuasive and explanatory scripts for the audience.

Mango AM enables users to add scene transitions and animation effects of entrance, emphasis, and exit to spice things up and bring animation to life. Adding voiceovers and subtitles to animation videos helps increase user engagement and watch time. Furthermore, this animation maker lets users enjoy complete control over the content. With a powerful timeline, Mango AM allows users to easily customize the characters, cameras, backgrounds, animation effects, and duration in one timeline.

The animation maker also provides lively camera designs of zooming, panning, and rotating to help users create captivating animation videos. Additionally, Mango AM has made the publishing and sharing process smooth. From online to offline publishing as video or GIF, easily share it across any social media platform to unleash creativity and enhance users’ interaction with the business.

“We have designed this animation maker to inspire you to create great animation video content without any prior knowledge of it,” says Anne Lee, Designer of Mango Animate.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an inventive animation software provider that facilitates crafting animated videos and GIFs. Our team is fueled by a boundless enthusiasm for creating engaging and lively content. With an extensive collection of free media and prebuilt templates, Mango Animate offers a wealth of tools and resources to produce captivating animated videos for any purpose. Our software is designed to make video creation accessible to all, regardless of skill level or experience.