Hong Kong – Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent SMS message of HKeToll

Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent SMS message of HKeToll ***********************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (April 22) alerted members of the public to fraudulent SMS message purportedly issued by the HKeToll. The SMS message provides a hyperlink with the domain name of “hketollie.info” to a fake HKeToll website, which seeks to obtain the recipient’s credit card information.

The TD solemnly clarifies that the SMS message was not issued by the HKeToll. The case has been reported to the Police for further investigation.

Members of the public should stay alert when receiving unidentified messages and refrain from disclosing any personal information and visiting any suspicious websites. Anyone who has provided his or her personal information to the website concerned should contact the Police. For enquiries about the HKeToll, please call 3853 7333.