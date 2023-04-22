Passionpreneur Publishing proudly announces that Imo Enang has started the journey to publish his second book with us.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 20, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – About The Book

Did you know….

…That the same ‘disadvantages’ appearing as barriers to your progress could actually be the ‘unfair advantages’ that can position you for continued success?

This book by Imo Enang is loaded with all the necessary blueprints to get you thinking, acting, and winning like the Underdog! Nine times out of ten, the Underdog comes out with the win…

…because the wolf on the hill is never as hungry as the wolf climbing the hill!

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East; and the e-book will have a distribution from more than 70 online partners serving readers across the globe.

About The Author:

Imo is a broad skilled C-Suite Executive with 15 years of working experience across multiple industries like FMCG, Management Consulting, Banking, and Academia.

Holding multiple Nationalities, Imo has had the privilege to live, work and study in Africa, Asia, the UK, and the EU giving him a diverse view and a unique appreciation of multicultural profiles.

Imo is very passionate about motivating youths towards achieving their goals.

Imo’s previous title with Passionpreneur Publishing was the Amazon Best Seller “Don’t Set Goals, Achieve Them”

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

The Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts, and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming international authors in the coming few months.

If you would like to BECOME A PUBLISHED AUTHOR in the coming 3-6 months, click here https://bit.ly/36YIlzv to download this FREE publishing guide

YOU HAVE A MESSAGE TO SHARE; THE WORLD IS WAITING FOR YOUR BOOK

Media Contact