Heather Heywood-Ingram’s Newly Released “Wonderful Words of Wisdom” is a Charming Arrangement of Impassioned Poetry

“Wonderful Words of Wisdom”: a vibrant treasury of thought-provoking poetry. “Wonderful Words of Wisdom” is the creation of published author Heather Heywood-Ingram, a dedicated wife, proud mother, and an early-childhood educator who had her poems recited by students in school competitions, and her poems won the first prize and second place, respectively. Some of her poems were published in London big-eye newspapers in 2005.

Heywood-Ingram shares, “Wonderful Words of Wisdom (WWOW) is a book of poetry that captures one’s imagination and will leave readers with a wow!

“WWOW is an inspirational wow, a mind-blowing wow, a motivational wow, a spiritual wow, an expression-of-love wow, a comforting wow, an eye-opening wow, a wow that motivates change, a wow with a difference, and a wow with expectations of soul-searching and healing of the heart and mind.

‘We Are the World’ is a poem that informs us how mankind was created in the image and likeness of God. Genesis 1:26–27 captures the similarities the earth and body share. ‘Success,’ ‘Home,’ ‘We Aren’t Bare Flesh and Bones’ are some of the mind-blowing poems within this book. Just the turning of a page, these poems and more are compact in one book.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heather Heywood-Ingram’s new book will entertain and encourage as readers reflect on each inventive piece.

Heywood-Ingram shares in hope of inspiring and uplifting others through her passion for creative writing.

