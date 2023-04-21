Barbara Rae Thompson’s Newly Released “Words with Wings: Illustrated Poetry to Uplift Your Heart” is a Heartfelt Collection of Inspiring Poetry

“Words with Wings: Illustrated Poetry to Uplift Your Heart”: an inspirational anthology. “Words with Wings: Illustrated Poetry to Uplift Your Heart” is the creation of published author Barbara Rae Thompson.

Thompson shares, “Sometimes we want wings of celebration for birthdays, holidays, and such. Other times we need wings of transition to carry us through times like changing locations, illness, the loss of a loved one, or other challenging times. And on occasion we just want wings of encouragement and inspiration to help us grow. The words in this book are intended to help you ‘find your wings’ and elevate your heart.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Rae Thompson’s new book provides an enjoyable arrangement of spiritually charged messages meant to be shared for moments of celebration, loss, or transition.

