Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of The Ratio of Success

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 21, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of The Ratio of Success by Zed Ayesh via the publishing industry’s largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Zed Ayesh shares invaluable insights, tools, and techniques on how to achieve success by understanding where you spend your time, and better managing what you do with that time.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Zed Ayesh, an inspirational leader and senior executive with more than 30 years of business management, explains in the Ratio of Success how the path to success becomes much easier if you know where you’re going, and with some discipline and consistency, you will get there.

Zed’s career spans the globe, leading organizations with passion and dedication to ensure profitable and sustainable growth. His book, The Ratio of Success” reveals some no-nonsense wisdom that has proven to be crucial for his career achievements and success.

Zed Ayesh has learned that genuine effort needs to be the foundation of our life’s mission. He believes the most precious thing in life is time, and what you do with that time – will change your life. He explains how you too can achieve greater success in “The Ratio of Success”.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

