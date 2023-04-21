Elizabeth Scott’s Newly Released “Blessing’s Gift” is a Helpful Narrative That Aids Young Readers in Learning How to Cope with Loved Ones Facing Illness

“Blessing’s Gift”: a precious tale of a loving student and a beloved teacher. “Blessing’s Gift” is the creation of published author Elizabeth Scott, a dedicated wife and resident of Georgia.

Scott shares, “Blessing’s favorite teacher is sick, and she wants to give her teacher something special to let her know how much Blessing cares. But what can she give? With some imagination and help from her mother, Blessing finds the perfect gift. Blessing’s story encourages children to show care and love to those around them who are faced with serious illness in thoughtful ways.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Scott’s new book features charming artwork created by Rachel Dowling.

Scott shares in hope of aiding upcoming generations in learning how to navigate the complexities of caring for someone going through a challenging illness.

Consumers can purchase “Blessing’s Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Blessing’s Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.