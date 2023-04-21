Lisa MacNally, LMT Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Lisa MacNally, LMT, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, is celebrated as a Women of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of massage therapy.

About Lisa MacNally, LMT

Lisa MacNally is the owner and a Licensed Massage Therapist at Health Revolution Massage, LLC.

With over 12 years of experience, MacNally is responsible for general massage therapy, sports massage, Swedish massage, oncology massage, geriatric massage, pregnancy massage, chair massage, acupressure, pressure point and trigger point therapy, orthopedic massage, Ashiatsu foot massage, hot stone therapy, therapeutic deep tissue massage, and postural counseling.

MacNally earned her L.M.T. and passed the National Exam Certification for Massage Therapy. She is a member of the A.M.T.A. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, hiking trails, nature, and being with her family.

For more information, visit www.healthrevolutionmassage.com.

