Fat Free Inc Offers Professional Restaurant Hood Cleaning Services In Fort Myers, Florida

Based in North Fort Myers, Fat Free Inc., is proud to be a leading provider of kitchen exhaust cleaning services in the area. As a company that has been in business for over 30 years, Fat Free Inc. has been dedicated to providing top-notch restaurant hood cleaning services in Fort Myers, Florida, to businesses in the food industry.

For the last 30 years, Fat Free Inc. has been a proud member of the International Kitchen Cleaning Association and is devoted to upholding all NFPA’s rigid regulations when it comes to kitchen hood cleaning.

Fat Free Inc.’s areas they can assist with include: comprehensive hood cleaning service, a grease filter rental exchange program, kitchen air diagnosing and balancing, exhaust fan repair, rooftop grease containment and servicing, equipment cleaning and reconditioning, and fan maintenance.

Its highly trained and certified professionals use state-of-the-art equipment to ensure that every kitchen area is thoroughly clean and free from harmful contaminants. With a focus on quality, Fat Free Inc. prides itself on maintaining excellent standards of cleanliness and upholding the highest level of customer satisfaction.

As an owner-operated business, Fat Free Inc.’s commitment to providing personalized, reliable, and affordable services remains unchanged. The company’s workforce consists of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge of modern cleaning techniques and equipment.

Fat Free Inc. provides exceptional kitchen hood cleaning and related services to food businesses in the area. Interested parties can contact Fat Free Inc. via phone (904) 474-2639, email (mgmt@fatfreeinc.com), or fill out their contact form on their website (https://fatfreeinc.com/) to get a quote or request more information about its services.

Fat Free Inc. has been in business for over 30 years and provides kitchen exhaust cleaning services to central Florida. We are an owner operated business. Our main office is in North Fort Myers, Florida and our branch office is in Tampa, Florida.