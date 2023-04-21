CTEK CS FREE® Hits the Right Note with Festival-Goers to Avoid Getting Stuck at the End of the Festivities

World’s first truly portable battery charger features Adaptive Boost technology to safely get you going from a dead battery in just 15 minutes

If you’re headed to Indio, Calif. for Coachella or Stagecoach, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, or other upcoming festivals, CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is recommending a little forward thinking to make sure you don’t get stuck with a dead battery on the drive home.

The multi-functional CS FREE® includes four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Unlike traditional chargers, the award-winning CS FREE uses revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology to gently and safely give a dead battery enough charge to start up in 15 minutes.

“Dead batteries are a fairly common problem at festivals,” said Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America. “With tens or even hundreds of thousands of festival-goers looking to get off site when the festivities are over, you could be in for a long wait if your car won’t start and you need to call roadside assistance — that is if they can even get to you with all the festival traffic. Either way, it certainly won’t be a welcome finale, when all you want to do is get on the road and go home.”

Here are CTEK’s top tips to make sure you can enjoy the event and avoid ending the festival on the wrong note with a dead battery:

1. Understand what makes your battery die

It’s important to understand what can drain your battery while you’re at a festival. That’s because your battery provides power to things like the clock, the radio, and the alarm system even while your car is turned off. And if you’re parked up by your tent, your keyless entry key fob might still be trying to connect with the car, drawing further power from the battery. Plus, every time you open the doors or trunk to get something out, your car springs into life and the interior and door lights will drain the battery, as will playing the radio or music from the vehicle. When you’re away from a power source, you may also charge your phone or other devices from the car which can draw much more power from the battery than you realize.

2. Charge before you go

Make sure your battery is fully charged and in tip top condition before you leave home. Driving around in your car will only charge your battery to 80 percent capacity so, to top it up to 100 percent, you’ll always need an efficient battery charger. When plugged into the power supply or another power source, a smart battery charger like the CTEK CS FREE will check how much charge you have in your battery and get you fully charged for your trip.

This is especially important if you’re going away in a motorhome or another vehicle you aren’t using regularly, as a stationary vehicle can lose 0.1V of energy every month, even more so if your parked vehicle is running an alarm system, onboard computer, remote locking, etc.

3. Take a portable charger with you

The CTEK CS FREE is the perfect companion for festival-goers. This innovative portable battery charger is compatible with all types of batteries and will get you safely started should your battery die. Simply charge the CS FREE before you leave home, and then, if you do find yourself stranded, the CS FREE uses patented adaptive boost technology to gently and safely give you enough charge to get you going in 15 minutes. This is completely safe for your vehicle’s electronics, unlike most traditional boosters or jump starters which deliver a sharp burst of power to shock the battery into life and potentially cause damage to sensitive equipment.

The CS FREE also has USB-A and USB-C ports so you can charge your mobile phone, PC, tablet, camera and other devices while you’re away. There’s also an optional, easily transportable folding solar panel to power up the CS FREE while you’re in a remote location away from the power grid.

4. Don’t be tempted to run the engine

Don’t be tempted to start the car and run the engine to put power back into the battery as this could do more harm than good. Not only is this bad for the environment, but it actually takes a significant amount of battery power just to start the car, so you’d have to run the engine for a considerable length of time for the alternator to replace this charge. Not to mention the fuel that’s being wasted especially with soaring gas prices.

5. Have fun!

Finally, enjoy yourself. Just follow this battery care advice from CTEK and you can make the most of the festivities with complete peace of mind. For more information visit www.ctek.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK’s E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK’s products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.