Driving Successful Lives Adds Significant Options for Individuals Seeking Volunteer Opportunities

The non-profit’s volunteer program has expanded with new programs that enable volunteers to have an even greater impact on their communities

Driving Successful Lives, a national non-profit that provides assistance to individuals and families in crisis, also operates a large-scale volunteer program with the goal of improving communities across the country. “Building a robust volunteer force has enabled us to reach a larger swath of America,” said a spokesperson for the organization. For years, the organization has provided assistance with food & utility deficits, housing and transportation (having given away a number of vehicles to help people to move forward).

“Our enhanced volunteer program allows those that are in need of court-ordered community service, or who are simply desiring a way of doing good for others, a number of ways and means to reach their goals. Our program now includes efforts like hands-on work that focuses on cleaning up local roads and public parks, and even a drive to inform local businesses of their ability to get help from a special government grant (the ERC – Employee Retention Credit) that provides for businesses that have kept people employed.”

Driving Successful Lives volunteers also have the option of helping to establish a wider base of operations for the charity or conducting outreach for others in need of of required community service hours. “We are getting boots-on-the-ground to get help to the folks who really need it, and our volunteers are benefiting through the satisfaction of having been a part of something that helps so many.”

For more information on the organization’s volunteer program, visit: https://drivingsuccessfullives.org/

About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives’ mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.

