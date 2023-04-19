Logistics Plus is Named a 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

It’s the first time Logistics Plus has been named to the annual editors’ list of top logistics IT providers.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2023 by Inbound Logistics magazine. The list, curated annually by the editors of Inbound Logistics, recognizes 100 logistics companies whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented.

“I’m happy to announce that Logistics Plus has been selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2023,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. “The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, especially with all the new entrants and new solutions in the market, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidate pool.”

“It’s exciting and fitting for Logistics Plus to be recognized as a top logistics IT provider,” said Emile Zafirov, CIO for Logistics Plus. “Our global team works hard to develop customized, cutting-edge solutions for our clients’ many unique supply chain challenges. With a portfolio of technology solutions spanning TMS, WMS, mobile, BI, and AI applications, we are as much a technology provider today as we are a global logistics company.”

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2023 magazine editions and will be posted online and promoted across the various Inbound Logistics media platforms. View the list online at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/2023-top-100-logistics-it-providers/ or read the April 2023 digital edition of Inbound Logistics at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/digital-editions/.

About Inbound Logistics

When Inbound Logistics (IL) produced its first issue in 1981, transportation and logistics were back-room silo functions, and the term “supply chain” didn’t exist. The ideas it advocated—realigning business by better matching supply to demand and speeding and reducing inventory—were diametrically opposed to what most were practicing. By staying true to its educational mission and through the efforts of its passionate staff, IL became the informational change agent for reinventing supply chain processes and a catalyst for this new overall approach to business operations. Learn more at inboundlogistics.com.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes dozens of offices and warehouses in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 45+ countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.