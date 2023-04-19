Associated Designs – The Culpeper is a Charming Country Cottage

Explore a new country cottage house plan from Associated Designs. Th Culpeper is an idyllic cottage design with a one-story floor plan and informal open living room.

The Culpeper puts one in mind of serene countryside. This charming cottage house plan offers an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. At 1623 square feet, this home design with a one-story floor plan boasts 3 cozy bedrooms, each located towards the back of the home to ensure maximum privacy and tranquility. The living area is an inviting open great room that seamlessly integrates the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for entertaining family and friends.

The living room features a rustic woodstove that adds both warmth and character to the space, while French doors open to the side-covered deck, providing easy access to the great outdoors. The deck is the perfect place to site back and relax while enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening.

The master bedroom is a private oasis, complete with a covered deck that offers ample space for a hot tub. Imagine soaking in the warm water under the starry night sky, listening to the sounds go crickets chirping in the background. The master bedroom also includes a spacious en-suite bathroom with all the amenities you could want including a walk-in shower and generous walk-in closet.

The other two bedrooms are equally cozy, with plenty of natural light and ample closet space. The second bathroom is conveniently located across the hall from the two bedrooms and features a tub/shower combo.

The cottage-style architecture is both charming and practical, with a lower-pitched roofline and plenty of windows that allow for natural light to flood the home. The exterior of the home features classic details such as shingles in the gable ends and a covered front porch with columns reaching up from stone bases that adds to the charm of the cottage.

Overall, this cottage house plan offers a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle.

