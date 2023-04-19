InkAddict Selects SEO National to Optimize Website, Increasing Organic Traffic

Leading Utah-based search engine optimization company to help online tattoo lifestyle apparel retailer increase their sales by optimizing their website and boosting their page rank.

Founded in 2007, InkAddict sells a wide variety of tattoo-inspired apparel featuring a variety of artistic styles. Proud of their ability to surround themselves with like-minded individuals, InkAddict continues to seek out innovative artists and provide customers with high-quality products. The expertise of the SEO National team will help InkAddict show up higher in the search results online, allowing customers to discover the company and their products.

InkAddict is a leading source of quality, fashionable, and innovative apparel for tattoo enthusiasts. They carry a full line of apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies, socks, leggings, hats, and shorts from their custom-designed collections like Expensive Skin, Physically Fit, Black Sheep, and Tattooed AF. Their wide selection of styles enables customers to express their individuality and celebrate the art behind tattoos.

“I am excited to welcome InkAddict to the SEO National family,” remarked Damon Burton, SEO National President. “Their branding and identity are truly unique. I look forward to growing their online presence, allowing them to reach potential customers who will love their products as much as they do.”

SEO National prides itself on helping clients grow their businesses online without paying for expensive advertising. By focusing on long-term relationships with clients and sustainable results, they have helped Shark Tank featured companies and NBA retail divisions improve their ranking with search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing.

“Our SEO practices have proven successful for all types of businesses, including mine,” stated Burton. “Applying them to InkAddict will help boost the company online and help them achieve their targets and goals over the coming years.”

To learn more about InkAddict or to browse their online inventory of tattoo-inspired clothing, visit www.inkaddict.com.

About InkAddict

InkAddict provides quality, fashionable, and creative apparel for tattoo enthusiasts. They collaborate with innovative, hard-working artists to create high-quality, fashionable products that empower anyone and everyone to express their individuality, set trends, and inspire others—regardless of the ink (or absence of) under their skin.