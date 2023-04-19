CaixaBank launches an interactive experience in the metaverse to raise awareness of taking better care of the environment

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, April 19, 2023

All customers of the bank visiting the all in one centres in Ibiza, Burgos, Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid between 20 and 27 April will be able to participate in a virtual reality experience geared towards making them aware of how to contribute to creating a cleaner and more sustainable world. The activity coincides with World Earth Day and is part of the initiatives launched by the bank aimed at collaborating in societys sustainable transition.

CaixaBank is celebrating this years World Earth Day with an innovative activity at its all in one centres in Ibiza, Burgos, Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid. All customers visiting these centres will be able to participate in the metaverse in a memorable experience on caring for the environment. Through virtual reality, the bank intends to raise awareness of how to contribute to creating a cleaner and more sustainable world in a fun and educational way.

The activity will consist in a virtual tour in which the participants will have to overcome a series of challenges in different nature environments. Customers participating in the experience will virtually explore forests, beaches and, even, the deep sea to complete missions that will raise their awareness of the need to take care of the environment. In order to participate, customers must first register on the digital channels or at the all in one centres in question.

This environmental awareness activity includes a CaixaBank Talks session titled Do you know which small habits you can adopt to slow down climate change?, which the bank will hold on-site at all in one Madrid on 27 April at 19:00 and will be streamed for all CaixaBank customers and employees.

In addition, 3D images will be projected in a surround format on the large screens of the all in one centres during 22 April, taking customers that visit the space through a journey to the deep sea and transmitting messages on environmental care and CaixaBanks commitment to sustainability. These activities help to demonstrate the work of the bank to fulfil its objective of promoting initiatives that help drive societys sustainable transition.

all in one, CaixaBanks flagship centres

Innovation in the branch service channel has been a constant driving force for CaixaBank. In 2019, the bank launched its new all in one branch concept: its flagship centres offering customers a unique experience beyond the financial. all in one centres are 1,500 to 3,000 square metre spaces that offer specialised service in all financing business models for individuals, self-employed workers and companies. In addition, this all in one branch model constitutes a complete transformation of the financial customer experience, thanks, above all, to the application of technology to innovate all the distinctive elements of a bank branch. The all in one experience is rounded off with a programme of monthly activities such as discussions, lectures, roundtables and events on all topics of interest.

CaixaBanks innovation in the metaverse

Last year has been a significant year in the exploration of applications of the metaverse, where the CaixaBank Group has led innovation projects such as BPIs virtual reality bank branch and the imaginLAND space, created by imagin as a 3D replica of its physical imaginCaf.

CaixaBank has signed a strategic joint innovation agreement with Microsoft intended to promote the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to new financial solutions, as well as to create new and innovative work environments in the metaverse.

CaixaBank, a European leader in sustainability

CaixaBank is a bank with its roots in delivering social impact for the benefit of society, as a result the bank strives to be at the heart of an economy where improving peoples wellbeing is a priority. With this goal in mind, the bank has developed a Sustainable Banking Plan, part of CaixaBanks new Strategic Plan, which includes its proposal to overcome challenges such as the promotion of sustainable finance, inequality, climate change and unemployment.

Sustainability is one of the three pillars on which it is based with a view to achieving the Groups results, and it sets out three ambitions: driving the sustainable transition of companies and society; leading the positive social impact; and encouraging financial inclusion, as well as fostering a responsible culture by being a benchmark in governance. CaixaBank aims to offer 64 billion in sustainable finance by 2024.