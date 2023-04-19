Author Frank Nadell’s New Book, “One Loaf of Bread,” is the Fascinating Story of a Young German Immigrant’s Life in America and His Path to Overcoming Life’s Challenges

Frank Nadell has completed his new book, “One Loaf of Bread”: a captivating and gripping memoir that follows the author’s life as he escapes his homeland of Germany during the Second World War to come to America, where he fights to find success in the New World.

Growing up as a child facing the fiery mayhem of Germany’s raging war, Nadell escaped to America, where he eventually found himself amongst the vibrant streets of fifties and sixties Chicago. Now in a country that promises prosperity and possibility for anyone, Nadell sets his sights on rising above his tough past and overcoming prejudice and obstacles in order to become one of the Windy City’s most successful restaurateurs.

Nadell shares, “I can never be accused of not trying. My resilience amazes even me. All my life, I have been a person who goes for opportunity and, maybe too often, beautiful women, but it is an American story—see a business, build, try, and try again. Nobody talks about how things can change, but that is part of doing business. Talent for business can be in your soul, not always on your balance sheet.”

Published by Page Publishing, Frank Nadell’s riveting tale is a profound account that truly encapsulates the American dream, in which anyone from any background can make a name for themselves with the right determination and spirit. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Nadell weaves a stirring tale that will leave readers spellbound as they follow his triumphs and tribulations along the way towards his pursuit of happiness.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One Loaf of Bread” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

