Ralph Ronald Crawford’s New Book, “Twisted Tales: Growing Up and Old in the Mountains of Montana,” is a Witty Collection of Stories from the Author’s Outdoorsy Upbringing

Ralph Ronald Crawford, a native Montanan with a passion for the outdoors, has completed his new book, “Twisted Tales: Growing Up and Old in the Mountains of Montana”: an exciting and humorous journey through the tall tales told out in rural log cabins and mining camps.

“‘Twisted Tales: Growing up and Old in the Mountains of Montana’ is a collection of true-life adventures, tall tales, half-truths, and a few out-and-out lies,” writes Crawford. “You, the reader, decide which you can take to your grave as the ‘god’s’ honest truth or are the misadventures of an overactive imagination of a fellow who spent way too much time in the great outdoors of Montana, his recollection distorted by being too long in the tooth to accurately recall anything of importance in the past.

“When the last page is turned, my hope is that you will have been enlightened somewhat along the way, which end of a shooting iron is the business end, when to pull the trigger, and when not. You come away with a little chuckle and a smile when you think back to the day you read this introduction into my life.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Ronald Crawford’s new book is the result of an adventurous life spent in and around the capital city of the beautiful state of Montana. Crawford spent much of his childhood in an old log cabin up in the mountains, encountering many colorful characters. He lovingly retells the stories from the “old-timers, trappers, and miners” of his youth.

Montana has more recently become known as the “Last Best Place,” but this is something Ralph Ronald Crawford has known all his life. He has come to realize that some of the best outdoor recreational activities in the entire United States can be found within a fifty-mile-radius of Helena. Land this rich in experiences is also rich in stories, and Crawford now shares his wealth of tales with readers.

Readers can purchase “Twisted Tales: Growing Up and Old in the Mountains of Montana” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.