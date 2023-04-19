Samantha Sanders-Torri’s New Book, “The Best Dad,” Follows the Exciting Story of Two Brothers Whose Father Always Ensure They Are Safe Through All of Life’s Rocky Moments

Fulton Books author Samantha Sanders-Torri has completed her most recent book, “The Best Dad”: a charming and exhilarating tale that follows two brothers who love riding off-road with their dad, who always manages to keep them safe no matter where their adventures take them.

“Hunter and Hayden are brothers who enjoy a pretty wild hobby, rock crawling,” writes Samantha. “Rock crawling can be challenging for two little buggies though. However, they have their dad always close by to keep them from tipping, getting stuck, or breaking anything on the trail! With the help of their dad and their mom, they share their favorite hobby with you!”

Published by Fulton Books, Samantha Sanders-Torri’s book is an adorable tale of the incredible love that fathers can share with their children, while always having their backs throughout the uncertain moments of life. With vibrant artwork to help bring Samantha’s story to life, “The Best Dad” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow the thrilling journeys that Hunter and Hayden are able to share with their beloved dad.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Best Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

