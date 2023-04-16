Hong Kong – SEE leads delegation to visit Beijing

SEE leads delegation to visit Beijing *************************************



The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, will depart for a visit to Beijing in the evening today (April 16).



During his visit to Beijing, Mr Tse will meet with officials of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China and the National Energy Administration to discuss various matters including food supply, food safety and energy, and to continue the deepening of Hong Kong’s co-operation and exchanges with the Mainland.



​Delegation members include the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food), Miss Vivian Lau; the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment), Miss Janice Tse; Deputy Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment) Mrs Millie Ng; Deputy Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food) Mr Anthony Li; and the Controller of the Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Dr Christine Wong.



Mr Tse will return to Hong Kong on April 18. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong, will be the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology.