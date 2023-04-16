Hong Kong – FS to visit Beijing

FS to visit Beijing *******************



The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, will depart for Beijing tomorrow afternoon (April 17) to meet with central ministries, authorities and organisations responsible for finance, monetary, commerce, technology policies, etc, to exchange views on issues of common interest and strengthen interaction and co-operation, with a view to promoting Hong Kong’s more active integration into national development. While in Beijing, Mr Chan will also deliver a speech at Peking University.

Relevant Directors of Bureaux and representatives of financial regulators, including the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Mr Eddie Yue; the Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission, Ms Julia Leung; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Authority, Mr Clement Cheung, will join part of the visit.

Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong at around noon time on April 21. During his absence, the Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong, will be the Acting Financial Secretary.